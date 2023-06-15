How often are Minnesotans having sex compared to other states? More often, mostly

MINNEAPOLIS -- When it comes to, as Bob Eubanks used to call it on "The Newlywed Game," making whoopie, some states are busier at "getting busy" than others.

According to survey data compiled recently, Minnesota can count itself just outside of the top 10 states in the country when it comes to overall frequency of having sex.

Landing in 11th place, Minnesota's respondents reported having sex on average 1.341 times per week, or just shy of 70 times per year. In comparison, the top-ranking state -- Alaska -- tallied an average frequency rate of 2.806 times every week, or about 146 times per year.

The next states in line after Alaska were New Mexico (2.064), Vermont (1.702), Arkansas (1.666), and Indiana (1.531).

As you can see, the states with high smash frequencies (and, conversely, low ones) are sprinkled in every which way, geographically speaking. But Alaska, Vermont, and Minnesota do have one thing in common: long, snowy winters.

But you can't blame snow alone. The state that showed the lowest frequency of sexual conquest on a weekly basis was Colorado, one of the country's snowiest states. Maine and Michigan rounded out the top 3 least sexually-active states, according to the survey.

Minnesota's neighboring states ranked mostly above the average U.S. rate (1.064) for weekly frequency -- Iowa ranked 15th (1.227), South Dakota 19th (1.135), and North Dakota ranked 23rd (1.089). Wisconsin, on the other hand, was the 7th least active, with a 0.661 frequency rate.

So far as overall trends go, the survey found that sex in the U.S. is on a decline. More than one in four Americans reported having no sex at all, and only about two in five Americans say they have sex at least once per week, which represents a 12% decline in the last two decades.

The survey was the result of data from 1,567 respondents.