Finding Minnesota: How miniature sculptures memorialize a historic Minneapolis neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS — It's outdoor artwork that's hidden in plain sight. You may have even walked by them at some point, perhaps, without even knowing it.

"Very iconic and the view is spectacular. So, we always try to go this way across it," said Laura Zumbrunnen, Minneapolis.

She's talking about the Stone Arch Bridge — with its nearly-perfect panorama. It's the oldest bridge in Minneapolis and a gateway to one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

"What we now call Marcy-Holmes was the town of St. Anthony. In 1849 that was founded," said Penny Petersen.

Petersen is a Marcy-Holmes resident and an author. Twenty five years ago she wrote a book called "Hiding in Plain Sight." It features neighborhood structures built years before Minnesota was even a state — yet, they're still standing.

"Buildings change, neighborhoods change, but in some respects, they are the same," said Petersen.

Local artist Aldo Moroni was essentially chosen to bring Petersen's structures to life, using bronze and clay.

Moroni built 26 miniature homes, businesses and churches that Petersen featured in her book. From the Pillsbury "A" Mill, to an original fire station, which is now home to Alma Restaurant.

"Aldo wasn't really creating replicas. Aldo was creating buildings with some personality," said Mary Altman.

Altman is the public arts supervisor, and she helps take care of this outdoor gallery. She says Moroni was very detailed, but he also put his own bends and twists on the miniatures — and he took his time.

It could take two years for one sculpture to go from a piece of clay to a finished product.

"He parked himself in front of people's houses with a TV tray and a chair and some clay, and sculpted," said Altman.

His mini-Minneapolis, is now scattered throughout the neighborhood. He built the structures to stand the test of time and to withstand Minnesota weather.

"All of our artworks are designed for salt and freeze, thaw," said Altman.

Moroni would be happy to know they look as good as new. He passed away a couple years ago, but his legacy will forever be connected to a neighborhood's legacy.

"They are very delightful, they are quirky," said Petersen. "It's the same yet it's different. It was then, but it's now."

Moroni finished the miniatures exactly 20 years ago. They span a two-block area in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.