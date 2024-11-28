How long do Thanksgiving leftovers really last?

How long can you keep Thanksgiving leftovers?

How long can you keep Thanksgiving leftovers?

MINNEAPOLIS — From turkey, to mashed potatoes, stuffing and pies, many are ending Thanksgiving with full stomachs and refrigerators.

But how long will those leftovers last in the fridge?

"The USDA recommends anywhere between three and four days, based on how you handled all of the food when you prepared it," explained Many Sedlak, a global food safety and public health director at Ecolab. "Were you washing your hands while you were preparing it, wiping down surfaces, preventing cross contamination?"

After the food is prepared, the USDA says you shouldn't let it sit out for more than two hours. There's a one hour limit if it's in an environment above 90 degrees, like a hot car.

"Bacteria can grow between temperatures 40 and 140 typically," Sedlak said.

You can avoid bacterial growth by putting foods in the fridge as quickly as possible.

If frozen, the USDA says leftovers will remain at best quality for up to six months. They should always be reheated to 165 degrees, and only reheated once to avoid food-borne illnesses.

"Once you've cooked something, you've cooled it down, you freeze it, you reheat it, you've gone through that temperature danger zone quite a few times," Sedlak said.

Sedlak says typically, bacteria doesn't change the taste, smell or appearance of the food. If those elements have changed, it's a clear sign to toss the food.

Frozen leftovers should be thawed before cooking, but not on the counter, Sedlak recommended.