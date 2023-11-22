Watch CBS News
Cooking With WCCO

How kids can help with Thanksgiving dinner

By Derek James

/ CBS Minnesota

How kids can get more involved in the kitchen for Thanksgiving
How kids can get more involved in the kitchen for Thanksgiving 03:28

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Thanksgiving is all about family. Kids of almost any age can help prepare the meal and the table.

On Wednesday, Mary Matthews of Way Cool Cooking School shared with our Derek James some ways to get kids to yam it up in the kitchen. Watch the video above.

Step by step directions for the chocolate covered strawberry turkeys can be found at WayCoolCookingSchool.com.

4853659d-fb87-4f60-a871-21010304c5d4.jpg
WCCO

Thursday, the Thanksgiving matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys airs in place of "The 4." Our Thanksgiving Meal series continues on WCCO Mornings and at noon with a sweet and simple dessert that is sure to be a hit.

Derek James

Derek James anchors Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts and contributes stories during the week on "The 4."

First published on November 22, 2023 / 4:50 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.