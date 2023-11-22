How kids can help with Thanksgiving dinner
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Thanksgiving is all about family. Kids of almost any age can help prepare the meal and the table.
On Wednesday, Mary Matthews of Way Cool Cooking School shared with our Derek James some ways to get kids to yam it up in the kitchen. Watch the video above.
Step by step directions for the chocolate covered strawberry turkeys can be found at WayCoolCookingSchool.com.
Thursday, the Thanksgiving matchup between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys airs in place of "The 4." Our Thanksgiving Meal series continues on WCCO Mornings and at noon with a sweet and simple dessert that is sure to be a hit.
