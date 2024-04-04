How Eric Ramsay is looking to manage United after first loss of season

BLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota United suffered their first loss of the season this weekend.

It was Eric Ramsay's first loss as the team's head coach.

"I'm almost pleased in some senses that it's out of the way in the same way as I've got the win out of the way. I'm definitely one of those coaches that's constructive in situations like this. And I actually spoke to the players about that this morning. It's nice to win but you also have got to know very early in your career what it's like to lose and how you respond to those situations," he said.

Ramsay now has a 1-1 record, and he said the honeymoon period is over.

"I was always aware that there's inevitability, as you see with eight out of ten managerial changes or incomings, there's always a period of what would be described in England as 'the bounce.' And I think we've had a little bit of that so far," Ramsay said.

"I think he's been great," said player Hassani Dotson. "He's been great communicating with the team. He's very direct. He seems motivated and driven. And it's a good type of coach to have to keep moving us forward."

It's a time of exploration for Ramsey, who has already been to multiple Wild games, and exchanged messages with the Timberwolves' Chris Finch.

"Part of the appeal of coming to the states was to have a chance — particularly with Minnesota — to see the four other big sports up close. And obviously there's something to learn from a coaching perspective," Ramsay said.