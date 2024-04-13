How big is the Masters purse, and how much prize money does the winner get?

Golfers battle rough conditions at Masters Golfers battle rough conditions at Masters 01:43

A low score at the Masters at Augusta means a high payout for professional golfers.

The total purse for the 2024 Masters is $20 million, a record high, and up $2 million from last year. The eventual tournament champion will take home a record $3.6 million — $360,000 more than last year's winner earned.

Last year, tournament winner John Rahm took home a $3.24 million payout in prize money, a nice chunk of that year's tournament's total $18 million purse.

The remainder of the purse was split among 50 golfers, with the tournament's two runners-up taking home $1.6 million each in prize money. Only three golfers earned seven figures, based on how they placed.

In 2022, the tournament's purse totaled $15 million, with winner Scottie Scheffler taking home $2.7 million.

The purse for the 2024 competition at Augusta was announced Saturday. Following tradition, it is announced during, as opposed to in advance of the tournament.

The 2024 Masters purse payout breakdown is as follows, with the top 50 golfers receiving cash prizes ranging from $3.6 million to $50,400. The remaining professionals, who do not place in the top 50, will receive cash prices ranging downward from $49,200, based on their scores. Notably, amateurs do not earn money to compete. The first year the masters was played, in 1934, the purse was $5,000 and the winner took home $1,500.

Purse: $20 million

Winner: $3.6 million

Second Place: $2.16 million

Third Place: $1.36 million

Fourth Place: $960,000

Fifth Place: $800,000

Sixth Place: $720,000

Seventh Place: $670,000

Eighth Place: $620,000

Ninth Place: $580,000

Tenth Place: $540,000