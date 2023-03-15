Watch CBS News
House fire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 man dead

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was found dead after a house fire Tuesday night in north Minneapolis.

Crews were called to a home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. 

inx-mpls-fatal-house-fire-3900-dupont-ave-n-031423.jpg
CBS

The home's first floor was burning, and a search led to firefighters finding the victim's body. Their identity has not yet been released. No one else was hurt.

This is the city's fourth fire-related fatality of the year. MFD is investigating, and says the home will be boarded up.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 11:19 PM

