House fire in north Minneapolis leaves 1 man dead

MINNEAPOLIS – A man was found dead after a house fire Tuesday night in north Minneapolis.

Crews were called to a home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 8:20 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

CBS

The home's first floor was burning, and a search led to firefighters finding the victim's body. Their identity has not yet been released. No one else was hurt.

This is the city's fourth fire-related fatality of the year. MFD is investigating, and says the home will be boarded up.