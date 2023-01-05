House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized.

House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions.

“I believe 2023 will be the year we legalize adult-use cannabis,” says Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids.



Bill introduced today and the first committee next week. There are *a lot* of committee stops, so won’t be quick #mnleg pic.twitter.com/Q87drvMVtq — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 5, 2023

"Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.

The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk.

"It's time to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis convictions in Minnesota. I'm ready to sign it into law," Walz said in a tweet Thursday.

The Minnesota House previously approved a recreational bill two years ago, but it didn't pass the Senate.

In July, a new law went into effect that allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of hemp-derived THC. Sen. Jim Abeler (R-Anoka), chair of the Senate Human Services Reform Finance and Policy Committee, claimed he didn't realize the new law would legalize edibles with delta-9 THC, but would merely regulate delta-8 THC products. Its legalization was, in appearance, the result of a mistake.

A 2020 report from the ACLU of Minnesota shows the state ranks eighth for largest racial disparities in marijuana possession arrests. The analysis also found Black people in the state are 5.4 times more likely to be arrested than white Minnesotans.

In October, President Joe Biden said he would pardon federal offenses for simple marijuana possession and order his administration to review how cannabis is treated under federal law.