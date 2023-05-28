Watch CBS News
Hourslong search for possible missing swimmer called off on Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews searched a Minneapolis lake for hours Saturday after a swimmer was reported missing.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to Lake Nokomis at about 6:22 p.m. for "reports of a missing female presumed to be last seen in the lake."

Lifeguards and beachgoers had already formed a human rescue chain to help search for the swimmer before one of MFD's fire boats took to the lake to join in the effort. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Rescue Patrol later arrived to give assistance.

MFD says the search was called off after several hours. It is still not clear at this point if any swimmer actually went missing.

May 27, 2023

