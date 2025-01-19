Hospitals seeing increase in frostbite patients as temperatures plunge

MINNEAPOLIS — At least six people have been treated for frostbite at Hennepin Healthcare over the past few days, a number that is expected to rise as the state experiences dangerously cold temperatures.

"These temperatures are dangerous and so you really do have to pay attention. You have to dress warmly. You have to dress in layers, and don't forget hats and gloves or mittens," said Allina Health Pediatrician Dr. Eric Barth.

Dr. Barth said while frostbite and hypothermia can affect anyone, children are among the most vulnerable. He recommends they limit time outdoors in extreme cold, and if they are outside, parents should monitor them closely.

The first signs of frostbite are tingling and burning, followed by numbness. Skin may appear pale or white, and in severe cases, swelling and blisters may form.

"Shivering or feeling numbness or tingling in the fingers and toes and that sort of thing that it's time to come in," Dr. Barth said.

Anyone suspecting frostbite should soak in slightly warm, not hot water, to gradually warm the skin while preventing further damage.



"If the numbness were to persist for more than a few minutes after you've tried to do that, then it probably would be a good idea to seek medical attention," he said.

For more information about frostbite, click here.