Hopkins senior Liv McGill recruited to play basketball for Florida Gators

HOPKINS, Minn. — No matter the matchup, senior point guard Liv McGill brings the same intensity every time.

As the only senior on the Hopkins Royal girls basketball team, she's leaning into her opportunity to be a leader.

"You know, I've been waiting for this. It's my moment, it's my time," McGill said.

Practices are no different — pushing herself and her teammates. This attitude and drive is what got her noticed at a young age.

Kelly Rae Finley is the head coach for the Florida Gators women's basketball team. She spotted McGill's talent because she knew where to look.

"Liv plays for the same club team I played for growing up," Finley said.

Finley is from Minnesota too, and grew up playing basketball for Breck School in Golden Valley.

"I know that growing up in Minnesota, I first and foremost learned how to be a great teammate," Finley said.

It is a trait she saw in McGill as a player, too.

Getting noticed by a fellow Minnesotan so early stood out when the offers came calling.

"They knew I had that potential. They didn't just hop on the bang wagon because other people were recruiting me," McGill said.

"She's worked very hard to build her skills and when you've had the opportunity to watch somebody as long as we have her, to see that growth is tremendous," Finley said.

McGill will soon be playing for someone she looked up and hopes to be that same person for the players coming up behind her.

"When I go to the next level, that's what I plan to do. So for little kids, they're like, 'Oh yeah, she went to Hopkins too,' so they know they can do it too," McGill said.