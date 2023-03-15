Hopkins Royals girls basketball team aims for another state crown

HOPKINS, Minn. – The Hopkins girls basketball team squeaked into the state tournament with a two-point win over rival Wayzata in their section final.

Despite that, they're still the heavy favorite to win another title.

The Royals feel like they went through a state championship atmosphere just to get to state. That doesn't mean they're overlooking anyone.

"Everybody plays their best against us," said senior forward Sunaja Agara. "So you can't really count a team out. But you gotta just go with one game at a time."

The Royals have some nationally-ranked starters, including Agara, who will play for Stanford next year. But their bench can score, too, which makes a talented team that much more dangerous.

"We could go anywhere between eight, nine deep, and I have confidence in those kids and I believe in them," said Hopkins head coach Tara Starks. "I think they'll be ready to contribute in any way they need to."

Hopkins won their first state title in 2004. It is well known how dominant they have been since. They have eight state titles – that's tied for most in Minnesota girls basketball history.

"That would mean a lot to me," said senior forward/guard Taylor Woodson, on her way to play for Michigan next season. "I'm a senior, I have teammates on my team that have been with me since seventh grade. So for us to come out here and finish the job, it would be just great."

"It doesn't really matter, I just really wanna win this one for my teammates and just get another one before I leave," said Agara, who is ranked 37th in the country in the 2024 class by HoopGurlz.

The defending state champs hold the top seed in this week's state tournament. The Royals are the favorites to be crowned again.

"I've made my kids kind of step away from social media over the last couple weeks to just remain focused on what we're trying to do here and nothing else," said Starks.

"When you talk about pressure, it doesn't really get to us that much because we are so unified and calm during those types of situations," said Woodson.

Hopkins plays Roseville in the first AAAA quarterfinal on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Williams Arena.