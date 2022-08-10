Watch CBS News
Hopkins house explosion that killed couple in their 80s caused by gas leak

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Officials determined that a Hopkins house explosion that killed a husband and wife in their 80s was caused by a gas leak.

The house on the 200 block of 21st Avenue North was deemed a total loss after the explosion shook the western Twin Cities suburb on July 27. The victims - Herb and Sharon Vassar - had lived in the home since the 1960s.

The family said Herb Vassar had replaced a water heater the night before, because the original one was leaking. An investigation revealed that a gas line was not reattached following the installation. 

Gas leaked into the home and eventually ignited. The cause of the ignition is unknown, but officials say natural gas can be ignited by many things, including light switches, static electricity, or pilot lights. 

The fire was deemed accidental.

