Hopkins bakery gets the sweetest treat

HOPKINS, Minn. — On a cloudy Saturday afternoon in Hopkins, Amy's Cupcake Shoppe was all the buzz.

One by one, customers filed inside. The goal, get sweets made from scratch.

Amy Brace grew up with the passion to bake, making goodies alongside her mother growing up. It was just a hobby until she made the decision to leave the medical field and put 100% of her effort into baking.

"There's a lot of love in each part of the cupcakes," Brace smiled.

It's that love and attention to detail that brought Jessica Larson in. Larson has gluten allergies and went 10 years without sweets, that is until she came to Amy's Cupcake.

"It's delicious, it's delicious," Larson smiled. "I wouldn't have had a wedding cake if I didn't have Amy's."

Recently, Larson's monthly trips became weekly trips after receiving a letter from Amy.

"We're just big fan and we want to support her," Larson said.

On vacation to the family cabin, Amy sent letter asking for support to keep the business afloat and shared about her battle with breast cancer.

"For me, I love caring for other people so it's hard for me to be the one that needs the taking care of," Brace said.

She went through 25 rounds of radiation, had her ovaries removed and lost her hair. Days were long, but through it all it was her shop she worried about.

"How are we going to get through this next year when I haven't put in the work," Brace asked herself.

That ask she put out to customers over a month ago, led to the community really stepping up and selling out 260 cupcakes in just one day.

"To be here on a Saturday and have sold out of everything is crazy," Brace said.

And it's all thanks to loyal customers and new ones drawn to the store through TikTok's.

"We've probably quadrupled business so far from where we were last year," Brace said. "I just love this community so much and it feels like it's just growing as we go and I'm not ready to give up yet."

A sense of perseverance to keep going, sprinkled with love from a growing customer base.

"We gotta make more cupcakes," she smiled.

The store is opened Tuesdays through Saturday.

