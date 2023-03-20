Hope springs eternal at Lynde Greenhouse following autumn arson

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Many see spring as a chance for a fresh start.

"I'm beginning a new community garden plot," said Joy Allen of Plymouth.

"Today we grabbed Easter cactus," explained Connie Rambow of Maple Grove.

After making a vow to rebuild Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery after a massive fire, owner Derek Lynde is surrounded by new beginnings during the season known for them.

"I am hoping that we're going to be able to cover the roof in the coming weeks here and pour a concrete floor so we can start installing benches, electricity, water," said Derek Lynde, owner of Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery.

The warehouse, which is being rebuilt, a plant production line and storage were among the buildings and infrastructure that went up in flames in an arson in early October of 2022.

A few days later, hundreds of strangers came out to rescue and relocate about 18,000 poinsettias.

In an interview the following month, Lynde shared that it was during that act of goodwill that he learned that the fire had been deliberately set.

"That was definitely one of the most traumatic days that I've gone through," said Lynde.

Lynde says he's grateful for the immediate and unending support from the community and the other greenhouses that have helped house plants since October.

"Just like Green Valley did with our poinsettias, everybody that we were able to get a hold of in town has started something for us. Has started a patio pot, started hanging baskets, started something that takes time, and our plan is to bring it all back here on April 1st," said Lynde.

While other plants won't be ready for a few more weeks, there are pansy bowls available on the sales floor. There is one seasonal favorite Lynde is disappointed he won't be able to provide.

"Growing Easter lilies was the crop that I have a lot of fond memories of listening to my grandfather's stories about how he grew them. So, it's one thing that's missing this year. It's unfortunate to not be able to do the things you're accustomed to doing every year,"

Back outside amongst the construction, Lynde is looking forward with the kind of optimism spring brings.

"Next spring we'll back to normal," said Lynde.

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WCCO reached out to Maple Grove Police for an update on the arson investigation. Commander Jon Wetternach says the case has been submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office Juvenile Division for review and charging consideration.