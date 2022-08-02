Hooved helpers munch away invasive plants in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. - New neighbors have moved into Maplewood, and they're drawing a lot of attention.

"They cry a lot like little kids, and they are cute," said Maplewood resident Patty Blekeberg.

Thanks to a grant from an environmental and natural resources trust fund, the City of Maplewood partnered with nonprofit Great River Greening and Goat Dispatch to deploy 60 goats to eat invasive plants, like Buckthorn, on city land.

The goats are all female and include their kids. Blekeberg walks by her new Maplewood neighbors every day.

"After they're done here they'll have a little break. Once the buckthorn resprouts, they will come back and eat the sprouts and that really cuts down on the labor and amount of herbicide we need to cut down on the buckthorn," Maplewood's Natural Resources Coordinator Carole Gernes said.

The goats are munching near Maplewood City Hall and police department as well as the area near the Maplewood Community Center. A fence has been put up to keep the goats in.

Gernes said once the goats eat the vegetation, the city will seed the area with native plants helping protect endangered pollinators like the rusty patch bumblebee.

"A lot of the planting we are doing is also going to benefit the monarch butterfly, which most people know is really in decline," she said.

"I think it's great. And the goats get to eat for free, too!" Blekeberg said.

People are welcome to observe the goats as they work but are asked to not touch, pet, or feed them.

Goat Dispatch is also hiring "goat watchers" for several upcoming projects. Those interested can email goatdispatchinfo@gmail.com.