Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.

No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.

Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it.

"The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and I personally disagree ... they didn't build them correctly. It was not up to standards and it was never going to hold," Hansmann said. "There's no way that those were ever going to hold, and if they did the same on [a neighboring unit], it's just a matter of time and they're all going to come down."

Permit records obtained by WCCO show Monticello city inspectors visited the site 14 times during construction. There weren't any reported issues. On a neighboring unit, though, an inspection report gave an "F" for framing, and demanded new anchor bolts and stronger tie downs. Records show the job supervisor "verified" the improvements two weeks later.

The gables are still standing there today, but resident Matt Maras says he's dealt with other problems, including faulty light switches, loose spindles in the railing – even the kitchen island wasn't secure.

"It was crazy. I had never seen anything like that before," Maras said.

So, who needs to be held accountable?

"I believe it should be the builder since they are a nationwide builder and they have to do their due diligence to make sure everything is structurally sound," Maras said.

According to homeowners, LGI set up a one-year warranty portal for residents to submit requests. LGI did not respond to our messages.

A spokeswoman for the City of Monticello says homeowners are being encouraged to contact their insurance company and LGI Homes for any warranty claims.

Complaints against the contractor should be directed to Minnesota's Department of Labor and Industry.