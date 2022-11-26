"You can't beat it": Holidazzle returns to Loring Park, offers free fun for all

MINNEAPOLIS -- With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is now in full swing. Holidazzle made its return to Loring Park this evening.

WCCO's Allen Henry has a look at opening night and what you can expect this year.

"There's live music--seems to be good food and just a festive atmosphere. And that's what you'd expect on the holidays," said Joe Gorecki.

"It's been great. There's a lot of free things for kids and a lot of fun events and things and places to take pictures so it's been a lot of fun," said Jennifer Brown.

Organizers say Holidazzle is a great way to bring the community together in downtown Minneapolis and celebrate the holiday season.

"Holidazzle is all about bringing the community together so we are just so excited to welcome everyone back together here during the holiday season, being people downtown and enjoy kinda the holiday festive tradition that Holidazzle has been to so many people over the years," Mark Remme with the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

There's no shortage of things to do at Holidazzle--from a Carousel and giant slide to roller skating and fireworks on Saturdays.

The best part is how much it costs to get in.

"All the events and activities that we have over the course of the run are free so the big slide and the carousel behind me, that's all free. You can come tell Santa your wishlist and take pictures with him and that's all free," said Remme.

Providing families with an easy way to get together and celebrate the holidays.

"You can't beat it. My family's in town from Chicago, we're enjoying thanksgiving and we came out here--my daughter and godfather and her uncle--so we're out here enjoying the festivities. It doesn't hurt that this is a free event," said Gorecki.

"It's amazing and there's a lot of people but it's not overwhelming or not too much so more people should come out and see what it's all about and have fun," said Brown.

Holidazzle runs every weekend, Friday through Sunday until Dec. 18.