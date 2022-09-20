"The worst of the worst is behind us": Expert predicts holiday travel season will be much closer to normal

MINNEAPOLIS -- The holidays will be here before we know it and experts said now is the time to think about your travel plans.

Experts at Thrifty Traveler said while they don't expect to see this past summer's massive delays and thousands of cancellations repeated this holiday season, things still aren't completely back to normal yet.

Signs of a return to normal continue to be seen at major airports like Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. More and more people are flying again, whether for business or leisure, and airlines have had a big hiring push for months.

Thrifty Traveler said this holiday season will be the time airports can prove they've learned from this past summer's travel woes.

"I think we're bound to see some problems with delays and cancellations and long lines, not just at security checkpoints, but also bag drops. But I don't think, and I hope, we're not going to see the repeat of the mass, mass hundreds of thousands of delays and cancellations that we saw in May and in June of this year," said Kyle Potter with Thrifty Traveler. "I really do think that the worst of the worst is behind us."

In terms of when to buy tickets for holiday travel, Potter said if you can be flexible with travel dates, the deals are there. If not, the best advice is don't wait.

"If your dates when you need to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Year's are set in stone, you have to leave on Dec. 22 and you need to get back on Dec. 27, you probably need to book now," Potter said. "If you can give yourself a little bit of wiggle room there so if the prices look a little better by departing a day earlier and coming home a day later, something like that, just changing your dates by a day or two, giving yourself that flexibility to take advantage of price drops."

The other good news is airline tickets are also coming back down from the sky-high prices from the summer.

Potter said travelers can now find round trip tickets to Las Vegas, New York City, Orlando and Palm Springs all for under $200.

Those looking to travel further can find roundtrip deals to the U.S Virgin Islands for $393. Roundtrip tickets from MSP to Oslo or Madrid are right around $600.