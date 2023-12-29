Watch CBS News
Apartment building explodes in Hoffman, 2 injured

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

HOFFMAN, Minn. — An explosion at an apartment building sent two people to the hospital in Hoffman on Friday morning.

According to the Hoffman fire chief, the explosion happened at an 18-20 unit apartment on 4th Street and Iowa Avenue around 9:30 a.m. 

Everyone was evacuated from the building. Two people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Grant County Sheriff.

Officials do not know what caused the explosion. Red Cross crews are responding to the apartment, and providing support to the residents of the building.

Hoffman is roughly 150 miles west of the Twin Cities. 

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more details.

