Historic Robbinsdale beehive fireplace restored after it was vandalized

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — A historic Minnesota artifact has been restored after it was vandalized last week.

Graffiti was sprayed across the beehive fireplace in Robbinsdale's Graeser Park.

The fireplace is 10 feet tall and made of limestone. It was built in the late 1930s.

"This was a really popular picnic area back in the day and it's also really well-used by this community in Robbinsdale for events," said Andrea Weber, manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Historic Roadside Property and Waysides program.

The structure is one of only two beehive fireplaces in the state.

Weber says its historic value makes the fireplace a high priority, and the graffiti was cleaned off almost immediately.

"It hurts my heart that people would do something like that," she said. "The community really loves this site and this beehive. It's very unique and special. To have someone vandalize it is just really heart-wrenching."

The vandalism comes after a three-year, taxpayer-funded restoration project, which wrapped up recently.

The fireplace was power-washed and new stones were put in place.

Weber says she'll file a police report for the vandalism after the holidays.