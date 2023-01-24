Historic Justus Ramsey House saved from demolition, for now

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A tiny cottage is at the center of a big debate in St. Paul.

The historic Justus Ramsey House sits on the patio at Burger Moe's. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

On Monday night, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter signed an order allowing the home to be torn down, noting it was "severely damaged and the structural load capacity is gravely compromised."

But on Tuesday morning, a judge granted a temporary restraining order halting any possible demolition.

The judge ordered a full hearing on the issue.