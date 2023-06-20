Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Highway 70 Bridge spanning St. Croix River closes this week for major repair

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of June 19, 2023 02:02

GRANTSBURG, Wis. – A connection between Minnesota and western Wisconsin is about to get some major work done. 

Construction starts Wednesday on Highway 70 in Grantsburg, Wisconsin. 

The bridge that crosses the St. Croix River between Grantsburg and Pine City, Minnesota is more than 30 years old and needs repairs. 

The bridge will be down to one lane during construction, which will last through the fall.

Click here for more information on the project.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.