Highway 70 Bridge spanning St. Croix River closes this week for major repair

GRANTSBURG, Wis. – A connection between Minnesota and western Wisconsin is about to get some major work done.

Construction starts Wednesday on Highway 70 in Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

The bridge that crosses the St. Croix River between Grantsburg and Pine City, Minnesota is more than 30 years old and needs repairs.

The bridge will be down to one lane during construction, which will last through the fall.

Click here for more information on the project.