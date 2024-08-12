Highway 61 NB reopens after fatal crash
NEWPORT, Minn. — A stretch of highway in the east metro has reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure earlier Monday morning.
Highway 61 northbound was closed between Interstate 494 in Newport and Lower Afton Road in St. Paul, but reopened around 7:20 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash was fatal, but did not say how many vehicles or people were involved. It happened near Lower Afton Road around 4:30 a.m.
