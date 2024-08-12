Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Highway 61 NB reopens after fatal crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEWPORT, Minn. — A stretch of highway in the east metro has reopened after a fatal crash caused a closure earlier Monday morning.

Highway 61 northbound was closed between Interstate 494 in Newport and Lower Afton Road in St. Paul, but reopened around 7:20 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash was fatal, but did not say how many vehicles or people were involved. It happened near Lower Afton Road around 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

