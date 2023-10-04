Highway 55 closing for 10 days between Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 100 in west metro
MINNEAPOLIS — A road closure starting Wednesday could cause some major headaches in the west metro.
Highway 55 is shutting down at 6 a.m. Wednesday between Highway 169 in Plymouth and Highway 100 in Golden Valley. Both directions will be blocked for 10 days.
The closure will give crews time to work on a pedestrian underpass and a roundabout in that area.
