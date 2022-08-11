State patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 36 in North St. Paul
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in North St. Paul Thursday morning.
Few details about the crash were immediately available, but the patrol said it happened on westbound Highway 36 at McKnight Road just before 1 a.m.
The patrol did not say how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
