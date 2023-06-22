Highway 36-Fairview Avenue interchange in Roseville to close for a month starting Monday

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- An oft-traveled route to the Rosedale Center mall in Roseville will close for a month starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the ramps and loops between Highway 36 and Fairview Avenue will close for reconstruction and will likely remain closed until late July.

"Reconstruction of the ramps and loops will reduce traffic backups for motorists waiting to exit eastbound Highway 36 onto Fairview Avenue," MnDOT said. "This project also will help prevent potentially dangerous traffic back-ups on the eastbound highway due to traffic exiting Highway 36 onto Fairview Avenue during peak shopping times at the mall."

A detour will take drivers on Interstate 35W to Snelling Avenue or County Road C.

Fairview Avenue will be down to a single lane between county roads B and B2 through late August, MnDOT also said. The project is expected to be completed before the Minnesota State Fair begins Aug. 24.

Note: The video above originally aired May 25, 2023.