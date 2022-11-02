High School students help neighbors with an annual food drive

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A team of Anoka County high schoolers are working to make a difference in their community in time for the holidays. And they're asking for your help.

Over the course of just three days, students from Blaine High School will fill the warehouse at SACA Food Shelf.

On Tuesday, they collected nearly 10,000 pounds of donations. When it's said and done, they believe it will be the largest single donation the food shelf will get all year long.

The efforts were made possible by the National Honor Society students at Blaine. Every student in the society gets 50 donated items, things like non-perishable food items, toiletries and more. This goes to help students at their school that need it, but also goes to SACA, where it will serve the entire county.

Students say they're aware of the struggles with inflation at the grocery store right now, and want to make sure everyone has food on the table this holiday season.

"Think of things from the goodwill of your heart. Donate to the community. Even if it's not just donating, participate in other ways to get back to the community, because the holiday season is coming," Blaine National Honor Society president Abisade Kotila said. "Unfortunately there will be families that might not have a shelter, might not have a Thanksgiving meal or Christmas meal, or gifts for that matter."

For Thursday, they're asking for help from the community. From about 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., they're asking for your donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries. They ask you to bring them to right outside Blaine High School, where they'll be organizing another drive like the one earlier this week.