High School Sports Rally: Providence Academy beats Lakeville North

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Lakeville North alumni Rachel Banham was on hand to watch tonight's game. A reminder how long the Panthers have been a powerhouse program in girls' basketball. But there are some new kids on the block. Providence Academy has been good for a few years and they might have their best team yet.

The Panthers came out red-hot on their home court. Gabby Betton had 16 points tonight and is headed to Loyola next year. Lakeville North was up 10-zip but Providence Academy quickly struck back. Air Peterson is just an eighth grader, the floater ties it up at 25.

The Panthers led by a narrow margin at halftime but then it was Maddyn Greenway's time to take over with an and-1 while her dad watches in the stands.

Then, off a steal she pulls up and drills a three-pointer. A whopping 50 point night for one of the best sophomores in America.

It was Lakeville North's turn to trim a lead with a bucket from Trinity Wilson making it a one-possession ballgame.

After Greenway misses the front of a one and one the Panthers had one more chance but the shot is no good. Providence Academy wins it 78-75

Providence Academy firmly staking its claim as one of the best teams in the state, regardless of class. Another game to watch before the season is over is when they play Hopkins. A team they beat last year for another big statement win.