3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to high E. coli levels

MINNEAPOLIS – Three Minneapolis beaches are closed to swimmers due to dangerous bacteria.

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board says there's too much E. coli at two beaches on Bde Maka Ska -- Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach -- and at Lake Hiawatha Beach.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Swimmers should stay out of the water until tests show the bacteria has cleared out.

