3 Minneapolis beaches closed due to high E. coli levels

MINNEAPOLIS – Three Minneapolis beaches are closed to swimmers due to dangerous bacteria.

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board says there's too much E. coli at two beaches on Bde Maka Ska -- Thomas Beach and 32nd Street Beach -- and at Lake Hiawatha Beach.

E. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Swimmers should stay out of the water until tests show the bacteria has cleared out.

Click here for the latest beach water quality status.

August 10, 2022

