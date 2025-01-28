Can you stop hiccups? A Wisconsin doctor may have found the cure

MINNEAPOLIS — It happens to the best of us and there's no controlling it. Hiccups are a part of life, but is there an actual cure for hiccups?

"We don't really know how common hiccups are because they are so common," Dr. Stephen Stacy, a physician with the Mayo Clinic in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said.

Stacy is an expert in the field but there's a hiccup in the research.

"They don't really cause harm so people haven't really done that much research to see how common they are," he said.

There's also not much research on the cause but it starts in the womb.

"So it may be the nervous system and muscle system just practicing before they put on a big show at birth," Stacy said.

Stacy is one of few researchers in this field, with the help of his resident, they researched the most important hiccup-related question: Is there a cure for hiccups?

Stacy entertained some theories like scaring someone.

"Scaring might work. It would be when you are scared, holding your breath, the acid level goes up and that could trigger the hiccups to go away," Stacy said.

Another theory is hanging upside down, but he says there is no proof for that one. As for drinking water, Stacy says it can help you hold your breath.

Holding your breath, he says, is the "one that had the most evidence behind it."

Stacy and his partner recently confirmed a cure with a study.

"We tried it on a lot of people and it worked for all of them," he said.

The key he says is "controlling the diaphragm and having the acid level go up."

Try breathing in and then keep your throat open, like you are just about to talk, but you are just breathing in and you are still trying to move your diaphragm and then after about 30 seconds, you leave your throat open and then slowly breathe out

He says the key is leaving your throat open while holding your breath.

"People need to know about this," Stacy said.

He says another hack that may also cure the hiccups is to chug a glass of water without coming for air.

Stacy says we really don't know what triggers hiccups and research is tricky because you have to catch people in the act.

They did their research on the breathing technique by monitoring people in their clinics who just happened to have hiccups.