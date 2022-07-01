Hibbing police investigate suspicious death, 1 in custody
HIBBING, Minn. -- Police in Hibbing have determined a woman's death to be suspicious, and have taken her boyfriend into custody.
Hibbing police received a call shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive woman. When they arrived at the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West, the 43-year-old woman was dead.
Her 46-year-old boyfriend was at the scene at the time and was taken to the Hibbing police department for questioning. He was later booked into St. Louis County Jail on domestic related charges.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
https://www.stpaulintervention.org
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
for more features.