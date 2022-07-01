Watch CBS News
Crime

Hibbing police investigate suspicious death, 1 in custody

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

HIBBING, Minn. -- Police in Hibbing have determined a woman's death to be suspicious, and have taken her boyfriend into custody.

Hibbing police received a call shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday about an unresponsive woman. When they arrived at the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West, the 43-year-old woman was dead.

Her 46-year-old boyfriend was at the scene at the time and was taken to the Hibbing police department for questioning. He was later booked into St. Louis County Jail on domestic related charges.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates
www.wadvocates.org
Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project 
https://www.stpaulintervention.org 
Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One 
www.dayoneservices.org
Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United 
esperanzaunited.org
Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 12:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.