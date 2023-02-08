Hiawatha Golf Course could soon become historical site

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hiawatha Golf Course in Minneapolis could soon end up on the national register of historic places.

On Tuesday night, the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office approved the move that makes way for the course to be in consideration for the national registry.

Hiawatha has had some issues after flooding closed the course for some time in 2014.

There is now a plan to reconstruct the course from 18 to nine holes, which was approved by the Minneapolis Park Board last year.