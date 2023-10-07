Fire destroys building at Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge
WALKER, Minn. — A fire completely destroyed a building at the Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge early Friday morning.
According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call about the fire at around 2:45 a.m. The building, located on Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake, was completely engulfed by the time first responders arrived.
The building was deemed a total loss.
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.
