Fire destroys building at Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge

WALKER, Minn. — A fire completely destroyed a building at the Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge early Friday morning.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, they received a 911 call about the fire at around 2:45 a.m. The building, located on Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake, was completely engulfed by the time first responders arrived.

The building was deemed a total loss.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.