Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off over abortion and the economy in highly anticipated Senate debate

Savannah – Senate hopefuls Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker faced off Friday night in their first and only scheduled debate before the election, addressing a wide range of topics crucial to the state's voters.

Both candidates pledged in their opening statements to be strong advocates for Georgia in Washington. Warnock said he grew up in public housing down the road from where the debate was being held, telling viewers that "only in America is my story possible."

The candidates discussed many issues critical to the state, including the economy, election integrity, and abortion. Throughout the debate, Walker repeatedly tried to link Warnock to President Biden, telling voters that Warnock has voted 96% of the time with the president.

Abortion has brought an extra level of attention to the race in recent days, due to a recent report by The Daily Beast that Walker, an abortion access opponent, paid for a woman's abortion. The news outlet later reported that the woman is the mother of one of Walker's children. Walker has repeatedly denied the allegation. CBS News has not confirmed the Daily Beast's reporting.

Walker on Friday night said once again that the allegation is a "lie," telling voters that "I'm a Christian, I believe in life."

Ahead of the debate, supporters of each candidate who spoke with CBS News said they planned to tune in.

In Walker's hometown of Wrightsville, where a brand new football field bearing his name sits near the town center, some local residents said they were looking forward to seeing the University of Georgia football great take the stage.

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks to media at a campaign event on September 9, 2022 in Gwinnett, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

"I'm planning to watch everything I get my fingers on because I like to be well-informed on both sides," said Robert Colson, a Walker supporter. "If I can find truth out of a candidate, that will impress me."

Not far from Raphael Warnock Way in Savannah, Tammie Jenkins, who went to high school with Warnock, said she hoped the debate would stay focused on the issues.

"He was always smart," Jenkins said of Warnock. She supported him in 2020 but is keeping an open mind. "I want to know and see everyone's opinions."

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks to supporters during his campaign tour, outside of the Liberty Theater on October 8, 2022 in Columbus, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Many of the voters CBS News spoke to were with Jenkins — they wanted to hear about issues they care about, like the economy.

"All the backslashing and all that doesn't matter, it mostly gets down to what are you going to do if you get into the Senate seat," said Jennifer Jordan, who worries about the economy and rising gas and food prices.

Most polls have the pair virtually tied, and the CBS News Battleground Tracker has Georgia as a "toss up" state, with just 25 days until Election Day. Republicans nationwide are keeping their eyes on the Peach State as they try to work to take back control of the Senate, currently split 50-50, but under Democratic control because Vice President Kamala Harris breaks any tie.

Early voting starts Monday. Traditionally, Democrats do better in early voting, so heavy turnout could be an indicator that favors Warnock, while lighter turnout could be positive for Walker.