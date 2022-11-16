Here's how to lend your voice to change policing in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – New rules are in the works by the Minnesota agency over police licensing, training and standards that could change things like what goes into a background check.

The focus of the Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training has been relatively routine for years – until the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Justin Terrell is the chair of the rules committee.

"There is clearly a need for this as Minnesota was a state that sparked a global uprising," Terrell said.

Members spent two years reviewing the board's role. Then proposed rule changes plus modifications after 1,600 people and organizations weighed in online. And now in a virtual public hearing.

"These rules overreach, these rules overstep," said Renee Carlson with True North Legal.

Some of the proposed updates include authorizing disciplinary action before a conviction. The most contentious falls under background checks and standards of conduct. The board proposes to add an applicant "have no record or indication of participation or support of an extremist or hate group." Similar language would apply to sworn officers.

"While we do not support or condone police officers participating with any groups that would undermine the public's trust, we feel the proposed rule change language … will be problematic without clearly articulated definitions of a hate or extremist group," said Fridley Police Chief Brian Weierke, president of Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association.

Some in the community applaud the effort.

"I just want to commend the POST board for after 50 years of lack of action on police accountability that they are finally taking a major step forward to modernize their police accountability system," said community organizer Jamael Lundy.

People have another chance to weigh in during Wednesday's virtual hearing at 5:30 p.m. And you can offer written comments through Dec. 6. Click here to submit comments electronically. Comments can also be submitted via fax to 651-539-0310, or mailed to this address:

Office of Administrative Hearings, Attn: Docket No. 8-9007-38401

P.O. Box 64620

St. Paul, MN, 55164-0620.

By Fax: 651-539-0310.