Hennepin Theatre Trust brings $115M to local economy during last Broadway season

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Hennepin Theatre Trusts' 2022-2023 Broadway season ends on a high note, generating nearly $115 million to the local economy.

The five-week, sold-out run of hit Broadway show Hamilton, rescheduled from the 2021-2022 season, alone brought in $41.7 million to the local economy.

Over the course of the 20-week Broadway run, this season drew nearly 375,000 theatergoers to the Hennepin Theatre District.

The 2022-2023 season included other hit shows like Wicked, Les Misérables, Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, Cats, Hairspray, Tootsie, Jagged Little Pill, and Beetlejuice.

"Broadway shows continue to be a powerful driver of the downtown economy," said Todd Duesing, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "By bringing the best of Broadway to the Hennepin Theatre District, we create an economic impact that starts with our stages and is felt across the city and in every corner of the state. Our programming brings people from across Minnesota to share and experience the performing arts together. We are proud to be one of the leading organizations in driving the vitality of downtown Minneapolis and the economic growth and prosperity of the state."

The impact the Hennepin Theatre Trust is having on it's community doesn't stop at economic boosts.

At the beginning of their 2022-2023 season, the organization teamed up with PNC Bank and the YMCA to participate in the "For Good Project." This was an initiative that brought together hundreds of YMCA youth campers from across the Twin Cities metro area to assemble over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies for students in need.

During Cats run, the Hennepin Theatre Trust partnered with the Animal Humane Society. Together, they hosted their very own Jellicle Ball — an event that highlighted the importance of animal welfare. All of the cats at the Jellicle Ball were adopted.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust continues to invest in the local arts district. The trust used city-backed bonds to purchase the Orpheum, State, and Pantages theatres, allowing them to bring special programming — like stand-up comedy — to these iconic establishments.

"I am thrilled by the extraordinary Broadway season we have had," said Duesing. "But not only has the magic of Broadway dazzled us onstage, we have achieved landmark developments as an organization throughout. We secured ownership of our historic theatres, and in doing so we have cemented the enduring impact our venues have on the cultural landscape of our community. Broadway and the arts are alive in the Hennepin Theatre District; this is just the beginning of our renaissance."

