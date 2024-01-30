Hennepin Technical College's Brooklyn Park campus on lockdown Tuesday

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

WCCO has confirmed students and staff are sheltering in place in classrooms on campus, located on the 9000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

It is unclear what triggered the lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



