Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hennepin Technical College's Brooklyn Park campus on lockdown Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024
Morning headlines from Jan. 30, 2024 01:37

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park is on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

WCCO has confirmed students and staff are sheltering in place in classrooms on campus, located on the 9000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

It is unclear what triggered the lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

MORE: Man dressed like UPS worker killed 3 inside Coon Rapids home, charges say

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 1:31 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.