Hennepin Healthcare nurses vote "no confidence" in CEO ahead of 2024 budget decision

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin Healthcare nurses and local union leaders gathered to raise concerns over the quality of HCMC leadership Tuesday morning.

Nurses there say they have no confidence in their CEO Jennifer DeCubellis, and they want to see some significant changes to the hospital's 2024 fiscal budget.

Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association were joined by other local unions representing paramedics, EMTs and other hospital staff. Along with sharing their vote of no confidence in DeCubellis, they're urging county commissioners to "create a budget that retains healthcare workers and keep workers safe in the hospital."

They claim in the last four years, DeCubellis has given herself a 20% raise while workers will receive a significant cut to their benefits next year.

The Hennepin Healthcare board of directors tells us they were able to minimize the negative impacts of benefit changes, and will continue to offer competitive pay and pension plans, stating they currently have a 90% retention rate.

Union leaders believe if the budget passes Tuesday afternoon the impacts could be detrimental.

"At this point, the decision is do you stay at Hennepin or do you leave? And people haven't left yet because they have hope that the county commissioner will do the right thing and not approve this budget and make them make the changes," MNA co-chair Janelle Johnson Thile said. "But I think if the budget gets approved today, you will see a large number of our employees leave ... and we don't have that many to go."

WCCO reached out to Hennepin Healthcare leadership; they told us it's a "very challenging environment" for health care service delivery, and funding that sector is "complex." A statement to WCCO reads the "board of directors believes management offered a balanced approach to the 2024 budget proposal, prioritizing investments to maintain quality, improve access, and reduce length of stay, as well as to enhance safety within our facilities."

This afternoon, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners will vote on the 2024 fiscal budget.