Hennepin County Sheriff's Office collecting cold weather items for those in need

"Cold weather rule" goes into effect earlier than usual, on Oct. 1

MINNEAPOLIS – The cold has officially arrived, and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is ready to make sure their community has what it needs.



On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the sheriff's office will launch its annual cold weather item donation drive and are asking for new or gently used cold weather items to distribute to homeless and unsheltered individuals.



HCSO's community outreach team is working closely with community partners, like the Minneapolis Central Library, to ensure donated items are received by individuals in need before the bulk of winter hits.



HCSO plans on also distributing cold weather items to individuals leaving jail or court hearings without adequate clothing.



High-demand items include gently used coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves, socks, and disposable hand and foot warmers. The sheriff's office asks that donated items do not require extensive cleaning or repair.



Donations will be accepted from through Feb. 28. You can donate cold weather items at any drop box, and the sheriff's administration said they can also accept donations by mail.



Here are the locations where you can drop off your donations: