Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office unable to identify woman, asking for public's help

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is seeking public assistance to help identify a deceased woman.

The office says she might have gone by the name "Amanda," and might be from St. Cloud.

She died at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North.

She is identified as a White female between the ages of 15-25, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.

She was wearing red-checkered pajama pants, a black-striped top and a purple bra.

She also has six tattoos: a star on her left thigh, two stars on her left upper chest, two 'x's' with a possible smiley face on her left ankle, and an indiscernible tattoo on her right knee.

Call the office at 612-215-6300 if you can help identify the individual.