Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office unable to identify woman, asking for public's help

By Johnny Kahner

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is seeking public assistance to help identify a deceased woman.

The office says she might have gone by the name "Amanda," and might be from St. Cloud. 

She died at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 on the 2800 block of Fremont Avenue North. 

She is identified as a White female between the ages of 15-25, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 116 pounds.

She was wearing red-checkered pajama pants, a black-striped top and a purple bra.

amanda-3.png

She also has six tattoos: a star on her left thigh, two stars on her left upper chest, two 'x's' with a possible smiley face on her left ankle, and an indiscernible tattoo on her right knee.

amanda-1.png
amanda-2.png
amanda-4.png
amanda-5.png

Call the office at 612-215-6300 if you can help identify the individual.

First published on November 2, 2023 / 3:43 PM CDT

