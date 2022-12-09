Hennepin County EMTs, paramedics work together to keep unsheltered warm this winter

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a simple and effective solution to a big, dangerous problem.

Frostbite and amputations are a growing concern among the homeless population. But, as Reg Chapman learns, there's an easy way you can help right now.

It's during the coldest part of the winter that paramedics and EMTs come across people who are constantly out in the elements.

Exposure to the cold for the unsheltered is the leading cause of injuries that can be life-changing,

"People will suffer these injuries they will call an ambulance they will have an ER visit they will have a hospital stay they will have surgery with amputation rehab all of this is preventable through a high-quality pair of winter socks," said John Sylvester.

Sylvester is a paramedic and believes we can all help reduce the number of amputations due to frostbite.

"The cheapest way for us to get ahead of some of these cold weather foot injuries this preventative care is through donations of socks, hats and gloves," said Sylvester.

The Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs Foundation (HCAPE) is working with community partners to provide these much-needed supplies.

"Two pairs of brand new high-quality winter socks, gloves, a hat and some hand warmers--it's in a gallon plastic zip lock bag and we just hand it to them," said Sylvester.

Some of these bags are handed out on the largest homeless shelter in the Twin Cities--the light rail.

Others go on the back of ambulances or are handed out in the emergency room.

Some of the bags end up at Every Third Saturday, a place where unsheltered veterans go to get connected to resources

Hennepin EMTs and paramedics work with the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV) to help identify homeless veterans and give them warm clothes until they can be placed in housing.

"It's just something to increase our reach to people increase our mission and protect them from going down a road that could be life-altering," Sylvester said.

You can donate winter hats, gloves and socks by going to HCAPE's Amazon list or Target registry.

Click here to learn more about the Hennepin County Association of Paramedics and EMTs.