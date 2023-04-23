Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Hennepin County collects 300-plus pounds of medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. collects 300+ pounds of medication o on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Hennepin Co. collects 300+ pounds of medication o on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 00:49

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office collected nearly 320 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired medications Saturday on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. 

The goal of the program is to help people get rid of those leftover medications. It helps prevent them from falling into the wrong hands, and helps to decrease drug-related violence. 

If you didn't get a chance to make it to the drop, there's still another way you can get rid of them.

"Prescriptions that you no longer need, but there's not a take back going on, you don't know where to bring them, you can come get a free Deterra bag or a couple, and you can put the medications in here, put a little water, shake it up and throw it into a garbage can, and it will dispose of them properly and safely for the environment," said Deputy Chaunte Ford.

Click here to request Deterra bags from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 22, 2023 / 10:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.