Hennepin Co. trash incinerator needs to be shut down by next year, environmental activists say

Activists: Hennepin Co. trash incinerator needs to be shut down by 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Activists are continuing a call for Hennepin County's trash incinerator to close as soon as next year, far in advance of the planned timeline for the facility.

The garbage burner near Target Field has been running since 1989, and about 40% of all the county's trash goes there. Months ago, county leaders announced plans to shut down the burner, as new state law doesn't recognize it as renewable energy.

Both county officials and the activists are in agreement that the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) should close; the clash stems from the timeline and what's feasible.

The environmental activists who spoke with WCCO this week say there's no reason there should be a delay until 2028, and are pushing for next year as a stop date. But the county has laid out a detailed plan to its commissioners, saying it'll take at least four years to get to the point where the HERC stops burning trash.

The county says it first has to notify all the vendors the HERC works with in order figure out where the trash will go instead, and to also work out a plan to redevelop the site.

Environmental activists counter that now is the time to act.

"We must stop this waste. We must stop it now," Nazir Khan, Minnesota Environmental Justice Table co-founder and Zero Burn Coalition organizer, said. "We can not wait until 2040. We must act now."

Additionally, much of the county's plan is focused on first becoming zero waste through expansive legislation and expanded programs.