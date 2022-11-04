Hennepin Co. reports 40 opioid overdoses in last week, 6 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- A rare alert issued tonight after a stunning surge in overdoses. Hennepin County says 40 people overdosed in just the last week. Six of them died.

That's why Howard Dotson with the Twin Cities Crisis Response team held a Narcan training Thursday night, their third in as many weeks.

Dotson says it's a critical tool in the fight against drugs laced with the deadly opioid fentanyl.

"Nasal Narcan can require six administrations for fentanyl. That's how strong it is," Dotson said.

It's not all gloom and doom though. The Indigenous People's Task Force says they've seen some success in their harm reduction program, focusing on young people.

"We talk about the red road, the red path, that red road," Sharon Day said. "That's the good road. And try to encourage people to come back to that way of life"

Despite the current challenges, advocates say they're still optimistic that the crisis can be stopped.

"Those 20 young people that are in that peer-to-peer coaching-navigation program right now? I think that's a sign of success. That there are young people who want to create a better way," Day said.

"We're going through the crucible now, and we're getting out on the other side," Dotson said. "We have a new police chief in Minneapolis, we're going to have a new police chief in St. Paul, we're going to have a new sheriff for Hennepin County. So with three new leaders, we can turn the page on this opioid crisis."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is also offering free Narcan training classes. Their next class will be held on Dec. 6.