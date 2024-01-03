Hennepin Co. Att'y announces policy changes aimed at bolstering fair trials

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Wednesday morning announced a series of planned changes to ensure everyone has access to a fair trial.

The changes primarily center around their "Brady-Giglio policy," which refers to information that must be turned over any time a police officer is called as a witness in a case.

"The people of Hennepin County must have confidence in the fairness of the legal system, and compliance with Brady-Giglio requirements is an important part of building that confidence," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.

The changes announced Wednesday were made with input from local law enforcement. They include a new standards division that will provide training on these policies.

They have also hired specific attorneys to focus on compliance.

"This is absolutely the right move and at the moment I have much more confidence that we are complying," Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.