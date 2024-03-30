Hennepin Avenue construction to begin in Uptown on Monday

MINNEAPOLIS — Phase one of a two year construction project is set to start on Monday, impacting drivers in Uptown.

Minneapolis is working to reconstruct Hennepin Avenue South between West Lake Street and Douglas Avenue. The first phase will rebuild West Lake Street to 26th Street.

Metro transit buses will be detoured over to Lyndale Avenue via Lake Street or 31st and 24th streets. Traffic lanes will be closed or restricted, and parking lanes will also be closed.

Pedestrians will use detours around the work areas.

Because construction crews will use heavy equipment, residents in the area can expect an increase in noise, vibration, and dust in the work areas.

The second phase of the project will reconstruct Hennepin Avenue from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue in 2025.

The city says the update to Hennepin Avenue will improve space for pedestrians, bikers, and drivers. The layout also allows for space for stations for the future Metro E line.