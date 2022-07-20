Help sought finding Mohammed Akbar, last seen in St. Paul
ST. PAUL -- Police in St. Paul are asking the public for help finding Mohammed Akbar, a 47-year-old man who was last seen on Monday.
Authorities say Akbar went for a walk around 6 a.m. on Monday near the 700 block of 6th Street East and never returned. He was last seen wearing a gray polo.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-291-1111.
