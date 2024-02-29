Helium discovery in northern Minnesota may be biggest ever in North America

Why helium is, for many, the great hope for mining

MINNEAPOLIS — Scientists from around the world converged on Babbitt in St. Louis County to dig more than a half mile underground, and have confirmed a major helium discovery in northern Minnesota. Experts think this could be the biggest such discovery in North America.

"There was a lot of screaming, a lot of hugging and high fives. It's nice to know the efforts all worked out and we pulled it off," Pulsar Helium's Thomas Abraham-James said.

This drill first broke ground at the beginning of February. The discovery happened at about 2 a.m., as a drill reached its depth of 2,200 feet below the surface, where they found a high concentration of the gas.

Abraham-James had traveled around the world looking for helium, before finding it buried deep in the middle of the Iron Range. His company, Pulsar Helium, now must analyze the size of the reservoir and whether it could support a full-service mine.

"We know that for a helium plant here are the production scenarios, how much would it cost, permitting, and all the other bits and pieces required," he said.

If you think this is all about balloons and blimps, the reality may deflate your expectations. Party balloons make up just 3% of the billion-dollar helium market worldwide. The other uses include rockets, aerospace, semiconductors, cryogenics, welding and MRI machines. Hennepin Healthcare has four of those last items. Radiologists say helium, when compressed into a liquid, is the safest and most efficient coolant around.

"If we ever reach a point where we were unable to provide MR imagine for our patients, that would be certainly catastrophic for our ability to practice medicine the way we currently do," Hennepin Healthcare Dr. Grant Larson said.

For a century, the U.S. Government-owned the largest helium reserve in the country, but the biggest exporters now are in Russia, Qatar and Tanzania. With this new discovery, Abraham-James thinks we're one step closer to Minnesota joining that list.

"It has the potential to contribute to local society. The way we're looking at it, I would be the only foreigner," he said.