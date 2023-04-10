WATCH: Minnesota Air Rescue Team saves family stuck on bluff in Red Wing
RED WING, Minn. -- A family had to be rescued via helicopter from a bluff in Red Wing Sunday.
The Minnesota Air Rescue Team posted a video on Facebook and wrote that they helped rescue a family from Red Wing's He Mni Can-Barn Bluff after they got stuck on the "icy and snow-packed northern face."
They said the mom, dad and 3-year-old were not injured.
The Minnesota Air Rescue Team is a cooperative effort between the Minnesota State Patrol Aviation Division and the Saint Paul Fire Department Advanced Technical Rescue Team.
